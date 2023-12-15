Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares stood at 2.2 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.89, to imply an increase of 11.24% or $3.02 in intraday trading. The AEHR share’s 52-week high remains $54.10, putting it -81.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.05. The company has a valuation of $860.83M, with an average of 0.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

After registering a 11.24% upside in the last session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.50, jumping 11.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.91%, and 15.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.71%. Short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw shorts transact 5.53 million shares and set a 4.72 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aehr Test Systems share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares are -29.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.97% against -12.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.80% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 58.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $20.88 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $26.91 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 90.24% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 76.82% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems has its next earnings report out between January 03 and January 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aehr Test Systems has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders hold 5.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.43% of the shares at 78.99% float percentage. In total, 74.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.83 million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 1.46 million shares, or about 5.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $60.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.88 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 27.98 million.