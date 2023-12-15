Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) Plunging -89.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -1.25% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The NOGN share’s 52-week high remains $19.40, putting it -14823.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.12. The company has a valuation of $1.51M, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the latest session, Nogin Inc (NOGN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1780, dropping -1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.55%, and -57.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.13%. Short interest in Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Nogin Inc (NOGN) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 88.80% this quarter before jumping 85.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -42.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $12.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.95 million and $16.68 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -54.70% before dropping -22.50% in the following quarter.

NOGN Dividends

Nogin Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nogin Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nogin Inc (NASDAQ:NOGN)’s Major holders

Nogin Inc insiders hold 31.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.71% of the shares at 31.78% float percentage. In total, 21.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raymond James & Associates, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 4.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Luminus Management, LLC with 0.28 million shares, or about 2.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.36 million.

We also have Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nogin Inc (NOGN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd holds roughly 11264.0 shares. This is just over 0.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10588.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 691.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1057.0.