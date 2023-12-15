NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 93.75 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.86, to imply an increase of 5.79% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $16.18, putting it -105.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.00. The company has a valuation of $12.34B, with an average of 61.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 44.92 million shares over the past 3 months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a 5.79% upside in the last session, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.02, jumping 5.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.94%, and 3.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.38%. Short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 146.19 million shares and set a 3.66 days time to cover.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares are -19.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.78% against -1.90%.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc ADR insiders hold 7.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.77% of the shares at 32.34% float percentage. In total, 29.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 119.46 million shares (or 7.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 66.79 million shares, or about 4.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $647.24 million.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 38.61 million shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $290.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.55 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 253.2 million.