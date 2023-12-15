Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) Is 93.21% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.45, to imply an increase of 15.96% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The MYO share’s 52-week high remains $4.73, putting it 13.21% up since that peak but still an impressive 93.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $144.53M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 457.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) trade information

After registering a 15.96% upside in the latest session, Myomo Inc (MYO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.55, jumping 15.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.93%, and 75.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 965.70%. Short interest in Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.41 days time to cover.

Myomo Inc (MYO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Myomo Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Myomo Inc (MYO) shares are 948.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.55% against 15.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 79.30% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.04 million and $3.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.80% before jumping 36.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 55.58% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 83.16% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.47% annually.

MYO Dividends

Myomo Inc has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Myomo Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Myomo Inc (AMEX:MYO)’s Major holders

Myomo Inc insiders hold 13.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.97% of the shares at 55.72% float percentage. In total, 47.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Worth Venture Partners, Llc with 1.12 million shares, or about 5.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.58 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Myomo Inc (MYO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 28393.0 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15687.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8164.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 4510.0.