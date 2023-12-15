MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) Recovered 61.64% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 38.26% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares stood at 1.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.59, to imply an increase of 15.22% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The MPLN share’s 52-week high remains $2.29, putting it -44.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $1.03B, with an average of 1.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

After registering a 15.22% upside in the last session, MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6200, jumping 15.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.45%, and 12.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.26%. Short interest in MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) saw shorts transact 14.71 million shares and set a 15.23 days time to cover.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $245.53 million.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MultiPlan Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corp insiders hold 4.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.19% of the shares at 91.64% float percentage. In total, 87.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $454.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 51.25 million shares, or about 7.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $108.14 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 17.15 million shares. This is just over 2.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.53 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 28.56 million.