Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MNPR) Is Currently -905.26 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s traded shares stood at 2.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 17.74% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MNPR share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -905.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $5.72M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 966.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) trade information

After registering a 17.74% upside in the latest session, Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4660, jumping 17.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.89%, and 14.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.76%. Short interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw shorts transact 0.17 million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monopar Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares are -57.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.28% against 15.90%.

MNPR Dividends

Monopar Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Monopar Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNPR)’s Major holders

Monopar Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 60.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.03% of the shares at 5.16% float percentage. In total, 2.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 99176.0 shares (or 0.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84795.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 41892.0 shares, or about 0.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $35817.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monopar Therapeutics Inc (MNPR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 52392.0 shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44795.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45167.0, or 0.32% of the shares, all valued at about 38617.0.