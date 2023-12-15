MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) -61.9% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.48, to imply a decrease of -2.89% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The MNSO share’s 52-week high remains $29.92, putting it -61.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 43.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.38. The company has a valuation of $5.84B, with an average of 2.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 million shares over the past 3 months.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

After registering a -2.89% downside in the last session, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.50, dropping -2.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.00%, and -30.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.23%. Short interest in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) saw shorts transact 4.68 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) shares are 3.70% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.59% against -8.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.10% this quarter before jumping 19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $512.75 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $508.66 million.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.51, with the share yield ticking at 2.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.79% of the shares at 22.01% float percentage. In total, 21.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.27 million shares (or 2.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Schroder Investment Management Group with 5.95 million shares, or about 1.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $110.03 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.15 million, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about 21.21 million.