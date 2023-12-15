Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) -0.44% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s traded shares stood at 4.77 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $82.04, to imply a decrease of -0.19% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The MU share’s 52-week high remains $82.40, putting it -0.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $48.43. The company has a valuation of $90.55B, with an average of 12.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

After registering a -0.19% downside in the latest session, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 82.97, dropping -0.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.44%, and 6.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.14%. Short interest in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) saw shorts transact 19.38 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Micron Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares are 21.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.89% against 62.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2,350.00% this quarter before jumping 66.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 25 analysts is $4.61 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2024, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.98 billion.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 19 and December 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micron Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 0.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Micron Technology Inc. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.97% of the shares at 84.21% float percentage. In total, 83.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 94.23 million shares (or 8.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.71 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 85.78 million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.02 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micron Technology Inc. (MU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 34.1 million shares. This is just over 3.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.79 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.32 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 2.15 billion.