Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 180.04% YTD Gain?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares stood at 8.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $337.00, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $3.83 in intraday trading. The META share’s 52-week high remains $342.92, putting it -1.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $112.46. The company has a valuation of $866.05B, with an average of 17.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside in the latest session, Meta Platforms Inc (META) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 338.64, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.28%, and 1.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 180.04%. Short interest in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) saw shorts transact 28.46 million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Platforms Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares are 19.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.68% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 178.40% this quarter before jumping 60.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 39 analysts is $38.96 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 26 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.65 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.16 billion and $28.64 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.10% before jumping 17.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 67.12% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.47% annually.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Platforms Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders

Meta Platforms Inc insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.24% of the shares at 78.41% float percentage. In total, 78.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 181.51 million shares (or 8.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.09 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 155.78 million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $44.7 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 68.99 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.8 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.67 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 15.12 billion.