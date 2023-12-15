Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s traded shares stood at 2.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.07, to imply an increase of 6.87% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The LAAC share’s 52-week high remains $10.86, putting it -78.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.07. The company has a valuation of $974.24M, with an average of 1.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) trade information

After registering a 6.87% upside in the last session, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.15, jumping 6.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.96%, and 3.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.46%. Short interest in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) saw shorts transact 13.23 million shares and set a 11.08 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) shares are -28.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 123.53% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23 million.

LAAC Dividends

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp insiders hold 14.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.59% of the shares at 34.52% float percentage. In total, 29.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by InterOcean Capital Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 16255.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98667.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton with 1000.0 shares, or about 0.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6070.0.