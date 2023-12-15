Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: KURA) Drops -26.03% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.80. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.95, to imply an increase of 3.02% or $0.35 in intraday trading. The KURA share’s 52-week high remains $15.06, putting it -26.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.41. The company has a valuation of $887.53M, with an average of 1.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 888.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) trade information

After registering a 3.02% upside in the last session, Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.25, jumping 3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.75%, and 29.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.71%. Short interest in Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) saw shorts transact 11.08 million shares and set a 14.69 days time to cover.

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kura Oncology Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) shares are 9.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.96% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.20% this quarter before falling -8.00% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -5.93% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -2.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.93% annually.

KURA Dividends

Kura Oncology Inc has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kura Oncology Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)’s Major holders

Kura Oncology Inc insiders hold 1.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.56% of the shares at 105.41% float percentage. In total, 103.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 7.34 million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $87.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.92 million shares, or about 9.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $82.71 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.2 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.86 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 22.27 million.