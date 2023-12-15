It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) At $33.30.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares stood at 1.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.30, to imply an increase of 3.54% or $1.14 in intraday trading. The JKS share’s 52-week high remains $61.27, putting it -83.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.15. The company has a valuation of $1.72B, with an average of 0.91 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) trade information

After registering a 3.54% upside in the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.15, jumping 3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.87%, and -11.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.54%. Short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS) saw shorts transact 2.83 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) shares are -28.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.14% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 193.90% this quarter before falling -36.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.46 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.41 billion and $3.23 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.10% before jumping 7.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 483.74% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.71% annually.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR insiders hold 38.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.92% of the shares at 71.47% float percentage. In total, 43.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 2.68 million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.03 million shares, or about 3.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $67.47 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 1.08 million shares. This is just over 2.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.54 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 18.09 million.