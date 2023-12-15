Is Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) Expensive At $3.15? Check These Facts.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply a decrease of -0.94% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The ALLK share’s 52-week high remains $8.73, putting it -177.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.48. The company has a valuation of $275.56M, with an average of 1.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

After registering a -0.94% downside in the last session, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.38, dropping -0.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.35%, and 72.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.59%. Short interest in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) saw shorts transact 3.78 million shares and set a 6.38 days time to cover.

Allakos Inc (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allakos Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allakos Inc (ALLK) shares are -34.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.24% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.00% this quarter before jumping 8.20% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -55.32% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 62.87% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.70% annually.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc has its next earnings report out between March 04 and March 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allakos Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Allakos Inc insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.03% of the shares at 88.59% float percentage. In total, 87.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.34 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $19.98 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allakos Inc (ALLK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.46 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 5.71 million.