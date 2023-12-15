Is Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Expensive At $13.50? Check These Facts.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.50, to imply a decrease of -0.52% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $29.44, putting it -118.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.41. The company has a valuation of $5.48B, with an average of 3.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a -0.52% downside in the latest session, Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.76, dropping -0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.88%, and 8.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.36%. Short interest in Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) saw shorts transact 48.98 million shares and set a 11.19 days time to cover.

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agilon Health Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agilon Health Inc (AGL) shares are -22.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.08% against 6.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.10% this quarter before jumping 75.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.20% before jumping 30.50% in the following quarter.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc has its next earnings report out between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agilon Health Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Agilon Health Inc insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.85% of the shares at 113.13% float percentage. In total, 111.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 100.0 million shares (or 24.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 60.78 million shares, or about 14.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $823.61 million.

We also have New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agilon Health Inc (AGL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, New Economy Fund (The) holds roughly 19.87 million shares. This is just over 4.89% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.04 million, or 4.69% of the shares, all valued at about 258.03 million.