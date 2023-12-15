Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) Gains 139.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s traded shares stood at 1.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $42.58, to imply a decrease of -2.32% or -$1.01 in intraday trading. The IMVT share’s 52-week high remains $44.19, putting it -3.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.05. The company has a valuation of $6.16B, with an average of 1.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside in the last session, Immunovant Inc (IMVT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.70, dropping -2.32% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.74%, and 21.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 139.89%. Short interest in Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT) saw shorts transact 6.89 million shares and set a 5.16 days time to cover.

Immunovant Inc (IMVT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immunovant Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares are 101.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.87% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.20% this quarter before jumping 2.20% for the next one.

IMVT Dividends

Immunovant Inc has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immunovant Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ:IMVT)’s Major holders

Immunovant Inc insiders hold 55.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.23% of the shares at 106.66% float percentage. In total, 47.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 4.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $103.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deep Track Capital, Lp with 5.42 million shares, or about 4.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $102.84 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immunovant Inc (IMVT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 43.4 million.