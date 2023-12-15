Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) Up 60.47% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 93.00% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 1.29 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.33, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $18.50, putting it -6.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.85. The company has a valuation of $2.07B, with an average of 1.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.42, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.94%, and 44.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 93.00%. Short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw shorts transact 2.55 million shares and set a 2.16 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 1,858.60% this quarter before jumping 762.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.50% compared to the previous financial year.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.75, with the share yield ticking at 4.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.63% of the shares at 9.63% float percentage. In total, 9.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by INCA Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.65 million shares (or 2.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 1.0 million shares, or about 0.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.21 million.

We also have Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Driehaus Emerging Markets Growth Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 0.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.26 million, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 3.39 million.