Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBE): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.71, to imply an increase of 4.93% or $1.82 in intraday trading. The GLBE share’s 52-week high remains $45.72, putting it -18.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.14. The company has a valuation of $6.33B, with an average of 1.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

After registering a 4.93% upside in the last session, Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.90, jumping 4.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.37%, and -1.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.55%. Short interest in Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE) saw shorts transact 6.3 million shares and set a 3.14 days time to cover.

Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Global E Online Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) shares are 3.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.68% against 25.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.80% this quarter before jumping 19.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $181.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $149.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $139.87 million and $117.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29.90% before jumping 27.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.76% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 33.94% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.20% annually.

GLBE Dividends

Global E Online Ltd has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Global E Online Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Global E Online Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Global E Online Ltd insiders hold 21.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.71% of the shares at 82.57% float percentage. In total, 64.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.39 million shares (or 8.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $548.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with 12.74 million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $521.77 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr I-Morgan Stanley Discovery Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Global E Online Ltd (GLBE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund holds roughly 2.36 million shares. This is just over 1.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $96.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 69.47 million.