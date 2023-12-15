Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Drops -1009.72% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares stood at 6.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 13.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.72, to imply an increase of 22.02% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The GNS share’s 52-week high remains $7.99, putting it -1009.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $19.95M, with an average of 1.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

After registering a 22.02% upside in the latest session, Genius Group Ltd (GNS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7500, jumping 22.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.79%, and 0.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 117.95%. Short interest in Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) saw shorts transact 1.17 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Genius Group Ltd (GNS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genius Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Genius Group Ltd (GNS) shares are -13.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.38% against 11.40%.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Genius Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Ltd insiders hold 30.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.94% of the shares at 5.65% float percentage. In total, 3.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 1.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Osaic Holdings Inc with 0.16 million shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.11 million.