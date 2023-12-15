For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) Is Worth A Shot

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 7.19 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $96.32, to imply an increase of 16.60% or $13.71 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $345.80, putting it -259.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.25. The company has a valuation of $5.47B, with an average of 3.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a 16.60% upside in the last session, Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 98.16, jumping 16.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.11%, and 21.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.00%. Short interest in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 8.3 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solaredge Technologies Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) shares are -65.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.63% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -143.00% this quarter before falling -127.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $331.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $411.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $890.7 million and $943.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -62.80% before dropping -56.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -2.72% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a -28.19% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.94% annually.

SEDG Dividends

Solaredge Technologies Inc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Solaredge Technologies Inc insiders hold 0.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.36% of the shares at 101.92% float percentage. In total, 101.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 9.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $526.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.53 million shares, or about 4.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $243.62 million.

We also have Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard 500 Index Fund holds roughly 1.36 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $130.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 101.08 million.