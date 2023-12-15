Following A 0.08% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ZAPP)?

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.25, to imply an increase of 9.74% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ZAPP share’s 52-week high remains $10.91, putting it -4264.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $13.87M, with an average of 0.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) trade information

After registering a 9.74% upside in the last session, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (ZAPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2599, jumping 9.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.08%, and 8.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.55%. Short interest in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP) saw shorts transact 24290.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ZAPP Dividends

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ZAPP)’s Major holders

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd insiders hold 8.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.59% of the shares at 59.89% float percentage. In total, 54.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atalaya Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.74 million shares (or 6.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 22298.0 shares, or about 0.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $50616.0.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 22298.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $61988.0