Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CGNT) Up 102.89% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.31, to imply an increase of 8.42% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The CGNT share’s 52-week high remains $6.23, putting it 1.27% up since that peak but still an impressive 63.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $443.72M, with an average of 0.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 270.90K shares over the past 3 months.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) trade information

After registering a 8.42% upside in the last session, Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.47, jumping 8.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.94%, and 44.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 102.89%. Short interest in Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT) saw shorts transact 0.36 million shares and set a 1.79 days time to cover.

Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognyte Software Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) shares are 6.59% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.90% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 81.20% this quarter before jumping 82.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $79.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Apr 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.38 million.

CGNT Dividends

Cognyte Software Ltd has its next earnings report out on December 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognyte Software Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT)’s Major holders

Cognyte Software Ltd insiders hold 2.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.07% of the shares at 75.83% float percentage. In total, 74.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Edenbrook Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.77 million shares (or 10.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Capital Management, Inc. with 5.27 million shares, or about 8.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $32.1 million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd and Blair (William) Mutual Funds,Inc-Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognyte Software Ltd (CGNT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd holds roughly 1.96 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 million, or 1.68% of the shares, all valued at about 5.3 million.