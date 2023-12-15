Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX): Can A Stock Be Up 15.77% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s traded shares stood at 2.54 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.47, to imply an increase of 10.37% or $0.89 in intraday trading. The CENX share’s 52-week high remains $12.97, putting it -36.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.70. The company has a valuation of $875.03M, with an average of 1.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

After registering a 10.37% upside in the last session, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.50, jumping 10.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.26%, and 25.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.77%. Short interest in Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX) saw shorts transact 10.35 million shares and set a 8.56 days time to cover.

Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Century Aluminum Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares are -3.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -226.92% against -14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 25.80% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $521 million.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Co. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Century Aluminum Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

Century Aluminum Co. insiders hold 43.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.05% of the shares at 106.16% float percentage. In total, 60.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 5.89 million shares, or about 6.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $51.38 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.5 million shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.15 million, or 3.40% of the shares, all valued at about 23.4 million.