Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.11, to imply an increase of 3.68% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The SAVA share’s 52-week high remains $45.43, putting it -50.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.32. The company has a valuation of $1.27B, with an average of 1.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) trade information

After registering a 3.68% upside in the last session, Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.10, jumping 3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.90%, and 35.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.93%. Short interest in Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) saw shorts transact 13.72 million shares and set a 13.37 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cassava Sciences Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA) shares are 20.10% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.84% against 12.70%.

SAVA Dividends

Cassava Sciences Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cassava Sciences Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.