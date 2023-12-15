Boom Or Bust: Where Is Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) Stock Headed Next?

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)’s traded shares stood at 6.32 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $58.90, to imply a decrease of -0.25% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The KO share’s 52-week high remains $64.99, putting it -10.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.55. The company has a valuation of $254.63B, with an average of 14.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside in the latest session, Coca-Cola Co (KO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 60.04, dropping -0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.49%, and 2.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.41%. Short interest in Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) saw shorts transact 21.89 million shares and set a 1.64 days time to cover.

Coca-Cola Co (KO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coca-Cola Co share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coca-Cola Co (KO) shares are -4.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.06% against 31.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 6.70% this quarter before jumping 4.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $10.62 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.25 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.2 billion and $10.96 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.10% before jumping 2.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 50.03% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 8.23% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.03% annually.

KO Dividends

Coca-Cola Co has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coca-Cola Co has a forward dividend ratio of 1.81, with the share yield ticking at 3.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.