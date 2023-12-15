Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares stood at 8.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.02, to imply an increase of 9.96% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The ENVX share’s 52-week high remains $23.90, putting it -70.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 53.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $2.35B, with an average of 3.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 9.96% upside in the last session, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.10, jumping 9.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.29%, and 24.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.70%. Short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw shorts transact 36.64 million shares and set a 8.35 days time to cover.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enovix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are 2.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.68% against -4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.80% this quarter before falling -20.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -40.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.09 million and $40k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 209.20% before jumping 11,350.00% in the following quarter.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enovix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders hold 16.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.26% of the shares at 61.32% float percentage. In total, 51.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.34 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.64 million shares, or about 5.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $155.79 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.72 million shares. This is just over 2.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.12 million, or 1.95% of the shares, all valued at about 42.97 million.