Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) Stock?

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s traded shares stood at 2.17 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The LIFE share’s 52-week high remains $2.70, putting it -121.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $71.44M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 163.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the latest session, Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2700, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.67%, and 8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.29%. Short interest in Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atyr Pharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares are -50.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.00% against 15.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.70% this quarter before jumping 27.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -96.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $50k. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.39 million and $300k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 42.86% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 41.62% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.00% annually.

LIFE Dividends

Atyr Pharma Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atyr Pharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Atyr Pharma Inc insiders hold 9.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.63% of the shares at 71.17% float percentage. In total, 64.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.19 million shares (or 17.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 8.14 million shares, or about 14.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $17.59 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atyr Pharma Inc (LIFE) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5.26 million shares. This is just over 9.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.79 million, or 8.39% of the shares, all valued at about 9.38 million.