Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Stock?

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s traded shares stood at 13.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $132.21, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The GOOGL share’s 52-week high remains $141.22, putting it -6.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $84.86. The company has a valuation of $1654.69B, with an average of 33.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 133.72, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.06%, and -1.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.84%. Short interest in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw shorts transact 48.29 million shares and set a 1.88 days time to cover.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alphabet Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) shares are 7.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.10% against 24.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.40% this quarter before jumping 28.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 30 analysts is $85.17 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $78.4 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.05 billion and $69.79 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 12.00% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.33% for the past 5-year period. While 2023 is set for a 25.96% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.48% annually.

GOOGL Dividends

Alphabet Inc has its next earnings report out between January 31 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alphabet Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.