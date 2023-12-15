Boom Or Bust: What Are Immix Biopharma Inc’s (NASDAQ:IMMX) Future Prospects?

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares stood at 2.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.68, to imply an increase of 36.21% or $1.51 in intraday trading. The IMMX share’s 52-week high remains $5.47, putting it 3.7% up since that peak but still an impressive 75.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $111.38M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 238.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

After registering a 36.21% upside in the last session, Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97, jumping 36.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.83%, and 29.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 148.03%. Short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX) saw shorts transact 0.14 million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immix Biopharma Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) shares are 140.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.59% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.80% this quarter before falling -27.80% for the next one.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Immix Biopharma Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Immix Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc insiders hold 60.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.94% of the shares at 4.88% float percentage. In total, 1.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynwood Capital Management Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immix Biopharma Inc (IMMX) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2023, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 54948.0 shares. This is just over 0.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52378.0, or 0.27% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.