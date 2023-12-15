Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) Gain Of 24.91 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares stood at 3.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $260.69, to imply an increase of 1.74% or $4.45 in intraday trading. The BA share’s 52-week high remains $257.12, putting it 1.37% up since that peak but still an impressive 32.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $176.25. The company has a valuation of $157.71B, with an average of 6.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.68 million shares over the past 3 months.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) trade information

After registering a 1.74% upside in the latest session, Boeing Co. (BA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 261.20, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.53%, and 24.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.85%. Short interest in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) saw shorts transact 10.0 million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Boeing Co. (BA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boeing Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boeing Co. (BA) shares are 18.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.66% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 48.60% this quarter before jumping 118.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $21.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $19.98 billion and $17.57 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.50% before jumping 18.60% in the following quarter.

BA Dividends

Boeing Co. has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boeing Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

Boeing Co. insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.92% of the shares at 62.97% float percentage. In total, 62.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 47.61 million shares (or 7.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.47 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 36.71 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.61 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boeing Co. (BA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 18.78 million shares. This is just over 3.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.92 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.62 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.57 billion.