Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Gain Of 20.0% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -26.48% – What Should You Do Now?

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares stood at 1.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -1.96% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ASM share’s 52-week high remains $1.01, putting it -102.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $62.24M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 790.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside in the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5464, dropping -1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and 6.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.48%. Short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares are -25.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -87.50% against -5.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.65 million and $9.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before jumping 52.70% in the following quarter.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders hold 1.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.92% of the shares at 5.01% float percentage. In total, 4.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 1.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.85 million shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.56 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 0.2 million shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.15 million