At Current Prices, Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Worth A Patient Look?

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s traded shares stood at 1.92 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.23. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.18, to imply an increase of 7.56% or $1.63 in intraday trading. The DNLI share’s 52-week high remains $33.31, putting it -43.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.45. The company has a valuation of $3.20B, with an average of 1.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 929.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) trade information

After registering a 7.56% upside in the last session, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.60, jumping 7.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 23.69%, and 21.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.65%. Short interest in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw shorts transact 9.12 million shares and set a 8.79 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) shares are -28.65% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.15% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.70% this quarter before falling -1.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 203.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $8.94 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.88 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.28 million and $35.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -13.10% before dropping -69.00% in the following quarter.

DNLI Dividends

Denali Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s Major holders

Denali Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 14.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.51% of the shares at 94.21% float percentage. In total, 80.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 10.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $340.31 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.89 million shares, or about 7.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $252.32 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 5.1 million shares. This is just over 3.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.65 million, or 2.64% of the shares, all valued at about 84.72 million.