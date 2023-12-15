Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.10, to imply a decrease of -31.55% or -$1.89 in intraday trading. The ASYS share’s 52-week high remains $11.98, putting it -192.2% down since that peak but still an impressive -43.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.90. The company has a valuation of $58.10M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) trade information

After registering a -31.55% downside in the last session, Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.85, dropping -31.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -39.35%, and -44.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.05%. Short interest in Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) saw shorts transact 49380.0 shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amtech Systems Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) shares are -56.89% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -76.47% against -11.90%.

ASYS Dividends

Amtech Systems Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amtech Systems Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)’s Major holders

Amtech Systems Inc. insiders hold 3.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.31% of the shares at 69.98% float percentage. In total, 67.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.4 million shares (or 9.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.14 million shares, or about 8.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.9 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.67 million shares. This is just over 4.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.43 million, or 3.06% of the shares, all valued at about 4.14 million.