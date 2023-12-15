American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT) Stock Gained 6.64% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.66, to imply an increase of 11.22% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The ABAT share’s 52-week high remains $21.75, putting it -366.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.33. The company has a valuation of $222.56M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 347.07K shares over the past 3 months.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) trade information

After registering a 11.22% upside in the last session, American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.69, jumping 11.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.66%, and 6.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.65%. Short interest in American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) saw shorts transact 2.27 million shares and set a 7.41 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3.45 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.82 million.

ABAT Dividends

American Battery Technology Company has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Battery Technology Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT)’s Major holders

American Battery Technology Company insiders hold 6.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.48% of the shares at 0.51% float percentage. In total, 0.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 48674.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Osaic Holdings Inc with 64943.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.3 million.