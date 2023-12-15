AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -81.32% Year-To-Date

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s traded shares stood at 28.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.71, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AMC share’s 52-week high remains $75.26, putting it -1021.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.50. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with an average of 18.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.22, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.61%, and -16.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.32%. Short interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw shorts transact 22.6 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares are -84.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.02% against 23.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.00% this quarter before jumping 56.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $990.9 million and $954.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.10% before jumping 7.10% in the following quarter.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.54% of the shares at 20.59% float percentage. In total, 20.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 13.61 million shares (or 6.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 3.52 million shares, or about 1.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $23.64 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.03 million shares. This is just over 2.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.07 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 27.29 million.