After This Week’s 17.43% Gain In Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX), We Just Learned Something New

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.28, to imply an increase of 11.30% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SCLX share’s 52-week high remains $16.90, putting it -1220.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.90. The company has a valuation of $199.60M, with an average of 0.86 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 11.30% upside in the last session, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3300, jumping 11.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.43%, and 4.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -67.92%. Short interest in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) saw shorts transact 5.1 million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.34 million.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scilex Holding Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Scilex Holding Company insiders hold 40.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.62% of the shares at 31.27% float percentage. In total, 18.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 8.08 million shares (or 5.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 7.34 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $9.39 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 5.94 million shares. This is just over 3.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 million, or 3.05% of the shares, all valued at about 6.1 million.