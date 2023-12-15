After The Stock Rose 137.03% Over The Week, Is IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ: INAB) Still A Buy?

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s traded shares stood at 2.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.34, to imply an increase of 63.64% or $0.91 in intraday trading. The INAB share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -68.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $74.86M, with an average of 2.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 495.48K shares over the past 3 months.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) trade information

After registering a 63.64% upside in the last session, IN8bio Inc (INAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4500, jumping 63.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 137.03%, and 136.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.30%. Short interest in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) saw shorts transact 88990.0 shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

IN8bio Inc (INAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IN8bio Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. IN8bio Inc (INAB) shares are 10.38% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.62% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.20% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one.

INAB Dividends

IN8bio Inc has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IN8bio Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s Major holders

IN8bio Inc insiders hold 23.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.52% of the shares at 40.98% float percentage. In total, 31.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Voss Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 0.51 million shares (or 1.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ensign Peak Advisors, Inc with 0.47 million shares, or about 1.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $0.72 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IN8bio Inc (INAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.16 million shares. This is just over 0.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.