After Sinking 4.14% During Past Week, Is Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) Still A Buy?

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares stood at 8.23 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $18.86, to imply an increase of 0.43% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The CCL share’s 52-week high remains $19.55, putting it -3.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.07% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.53. The company has a valuation of $23.87B, with an average of 34.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) trade information

After registering a 0.43% upside in the latest session, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.23, jumping 0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.14%, and 29.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 134.00%. Short interest in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) saw shorts transact 106.82 million shares and set a 3.87 days time to cover.

Carnival Corp. (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carnival Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares are 19.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.50% against 28.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.50% this quarter before jumping 81.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 76.70% compared to the previous financial year.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corp. has its next earnings report out between December 19 and December 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carnival Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corp. insiders hold 8.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.52% of the shares at 63.62% float percentage. In total, 58.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group Inc. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 112.6 million shares (or 10.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.12 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 63.19 million shares, or about 5.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.19 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carnival Corp. (CCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 31.33 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $588.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.21 million, or 2.16% of the shares, all valued at about 454.7 million.