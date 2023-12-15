After Sinking 2.36% During Past Week, Is UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TIGR) Still A Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s traded shares stood at 1.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.33, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The TIGR share’s 52-week high remains $5.80, putting it -33.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $647.77M, with an average of 0.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a 1.64% upside in the last session, UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.36%, and -10.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.98%. Short interest in UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw shorts transact 3.79 million shares and set a 3.93 days time to cover.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 275.00% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $207 million.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out on November 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR insiders hold 35.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.67% of the shares at 7.24% float percentage. In total, 4.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.96 million shares (or 1.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.93 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.65 million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 1.06 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.58 million.