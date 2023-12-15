After Jumping 9.34% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES)?

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES)’s traded shares stood at 5.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.91. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.76, to imply an increase of 34.38% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The SNES share’s 52-week high remains $80.95, putting it -10551.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.52. The company has a valuation of $0.37M, with an average of 0.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.54K shares over the past 3 months.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) trade information

After registering a 34.38% upside in the last session, SenesTech Inc (SNES) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9842, jumping 34.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.34%, and -64.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.95%. Short interest in SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) saw shorts transact 35840.0 shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

SenesTech Inc (SNES) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SenesTech Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SenesTech Inc (SNES) shares are -95.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.42% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $940k.

SNES Dividends

SenesTech Inc has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SenesTech Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.