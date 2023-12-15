After Jumping 6.74% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)?

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply a decrease of -5.00% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The APLT share’s 52-week high remains $3.42, putting it -20.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $220.11M, with an average of 2.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

After registering a -5.00% downside in the last session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42, dropping -5.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.74%, and 38.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 275.00%. Short interest in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw shorts transact 3.4 million shares and set a 6.39 days time to cover.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.20% this quarter before falling -22.20% for the next one.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Applied Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 7.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.95% of the shares at 79.19% float percentage. In total, 72.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.95 million shares (or 12.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 5.66 million shares, or about 8.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $7.24 million.

We also have Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove holds roughly 3.4 million shares. This is just over 5.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.64 million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about 3.51 million.