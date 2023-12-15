ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADTN) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s traded shares stood at 1.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.09, to imply an increase of 8.24% or $0.54 in intraday trading. The ADTN share’s 52-week high remains $21.03, putting it -196.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.91. The company has a valuation of $557.98M, with an average of 1.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 972.53K shares over the past 3 months.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) trade information

After registering a 8.24% upside in the last session, ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.16, jumping 8.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.66%, and 28.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.27%. Short interest in ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) saw shorts transact 3.17 million shares and set a 2.76 days time to cover.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ADTRAN Holdings Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) shares are -35.01% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -148.33% against 9.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -191.70% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $228.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $227.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $358.27 million and $323.91 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -36.30% before dropping -29.80% in the following quarter.

ADTN Dividends

ADTRAN Holdings Inc has its next earnings report out between February 19 and March 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ADTRAN Holdings Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.18, with the share yield ticking at 2.54% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ADTRAN Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s Major holders

ADTRAN Holdings Inc insiders hold 1.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.96% of the shares at 93.27% float percentage. In total, 91.96% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 16.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $90.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 8.92 million shares, or about 11.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $63.22 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ADTRAN Holdings Inc (ADTN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4.78 million shares. This is just over 6.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 15.47 million.