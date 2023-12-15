AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Stocks Rise 85.29% YTD; What Next For It?

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply an increase of 1.89% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The ACIU share’s 52-week high remains $3.86, putting it -2.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.68. The company has a valuation of $316.08M, with an average of 81650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.06K shares over the past 3 months.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) trade information

After registering a 1.89% upside in the latest session, AC Immune SA (ACIU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.92, jumping 1.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.44%, and 26.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.29%. Short interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 12.1 days time to cover.

AC Immune SA (ACIU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AC Immune SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares are 89.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.60% against 15.90%.

ACIU Dividends

AC Immune SA has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AC Immune SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)’s Major holders

AC Immune SA insiders hold 53.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.44% of the shares at 42.15% float percentage. In total, 19.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.43 million shares (or 8.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Avidity Partners Management, LP with 2.9 million shares, or about 3.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.58 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AC Immune SA (ACIU) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 56369.0 shares. This is just over 0.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37118.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 80917.0.