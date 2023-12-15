A Look At Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares stood at 1.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.32, to imply a decrease of -3.37% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The OLMA share’s 52-week high remains $17.79, putting it -44.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 82.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.19. The company has a valuation of $674.77M, with an average of 1.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 669.58K shares over the past 3 months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside in the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.92, dropping -3.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.66%, and -22.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 402.86%. Short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) saw shorts transact 5.21 million shares and set a 6.87 days time to cover.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares are 35.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.32% against 15.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.20% this quarter before jumping 27.10% for the next one.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders hold 3.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.02% of the shares at 90.54% float percentage. In total, 87.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc.. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 9.14 million shares (or 16.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $112.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP with 7.8 million shares, or about 14.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $96.14 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.01 million shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.63 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 7.74 million.