A Look At Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: CNTB): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.86, to imply an increase of 12.40% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The CNTB share’s 52-week high remains $2.84, putting it -230.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $47.36M, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 322.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

After registering a 12.40% upside in the latest session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500, jumping 12.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -51.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.90%. Short interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB) saw shorts transact 0.13 million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) shares are -28.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.48% against 15.90%.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out on September 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR insiders hold 39.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.18% of the shares at 70.11% float percentage. In total, 42.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.99 million shares (or 12.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.13 million shares, or about 2.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $1.27 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd ADR (CNTB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19032.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 20626.0.