8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s traded shares stood at 1.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.75. The EGHT share’s 52-week high remains $6.49, putting it -73.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $458.10M, with an average of 1.68 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) trade information

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.88. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.65%, and 22.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.19%. Short interest in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) saw shorts transact 15.0 million shares and set a 8.36 days time to cover.

8X8 Inc. (EGHT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 8X8 Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) shares are -8.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.39% against 20.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $183.68 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $186.06 million.

EGHT Dividends

8X8 Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 30 and February 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 8X8 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)’s Major holders

8X8 Inc. insiders hold 2.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.50% of the shares at 109.42% float percentage. In total, 106.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 21.2 million shares (or 18.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 14.66 million shares, or about 13.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $62.0 million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 8X8 Inc. (EGHT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 6.11 million shares. This is just over 5.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.29 million, or 2.95% of the shares, all valued at about 13.91 million.