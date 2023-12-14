Why Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s traded shares stood at 2.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.68, to imply an increase of 4.31% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The ATRA share’s 52-week high remains $5.64, putting it -729.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $69.10M, with an average of 2.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.71. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ATRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc..

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

After registering a 4.31% upside in the last session, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7098 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.74%, and 163.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.33%. Short interest in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) saw shorts transact 11.11 million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.46, implying an increase of 92.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.50 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ATRA has been trading -4017.65% off suggested target high and 26.47% from its likely low.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atara Biotherapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares are -67.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.03% against 15.60%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc insiders hold 2.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.09% of the shares at 102.48% float percentage. In total, 100.09% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors LP with 8.28 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $13.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.71 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about 3.96 million.