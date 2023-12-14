Wallbox N.V (NYSE: WBX): Can A Stock Be -48.04% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s traded shares stood at 1.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.86, to imply an increase of 8.77% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The WBX share’s 52-week high remains $6.53, putting it -251.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.24. The company has a valuation of $365.34M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 853.44K shares over the past 3 months.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) trade information

After registering a 8.77% upside in the last session, Wallbox N.V (WBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0100 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 8.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.54%, and 32.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.04%. Short interest in Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX) saw shorts transact 5.4 million shares and set a 6.28 days time to cover.

Wallbox N.V (WBX) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 114.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $30.57 million.

WBX Dividends

Wallbox N.V has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wallbox N.V has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wallbox N.V (NYSE:WBX)’s Major holders

Wallbox N.V insiders hold 77.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.70% of the shares at 59.85% float percentage. In total, 13.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Janus Henderson Group PLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.92 million shares (or 2.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.17 million shares, or about 1.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $11.22 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wallbox N.V (WBX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 3.61 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.96 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 9.06 million.