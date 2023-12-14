Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX: VGZ) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $2.50.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.94 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.41, to imply an increase of 23.12% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The VGZ share’s 52-week high remains $0.76, putting it -85.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $49.65M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 278.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VGZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

After registering a 23.12% upside in the latest session, Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4099 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 23.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.84%, and 34.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.19%. Short interest in Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw shorts transact 24910.0 shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 83.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGZ has been trading -509.76% off suggested target high and -509.76% from its likely low.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vista Gold Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) shares are -22.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -25.00% against 9.10%.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vista Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Vista Gold Corp. insiders hold 3.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.72% of the shares at 30.83% float percentage. In total, 29.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sun Valley Gold LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.92 million shares (or 16.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 5.44 million shares, or about 4.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $2.83 million.

Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 3.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 million