Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE: RBOT) Shares Fall By 7.55 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 8.93% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The RBOT share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -1048.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $53.34M, with an average of 0.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 619.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RBOT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) trade information

After registering a 8.93% upside in the latest session, Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3239 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 8.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.55%, and 38.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.90%. Short interest in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) saw shorts transact 3.06 million shares and set a 4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.20, implying an increase of 74.17% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $1.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RBOT has been trading -383.87% off suggested target high and -93.55% from its likely low.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vicarious Surgical Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares are -85.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.31% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 47.60% for the next one.

RBOT Dividends

Vicarious Surgical Inc has its next earnings report out between February 12 and February 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s Major holders

Vicarious Surgical Inc insiders hold 26.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.91% of the shares at 57.14% float percentage. In total, 41.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by VK Services, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 23.32 million shares (or 18.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ddd Partners, Llc with 6.35 million shares, or about 4.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $3.75 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vicarious Surgical Inc (RBOT) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.47 million, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about 2.68 million.