Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) Drops -1057.89% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply an increase of 2.45% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The DCFC share’s 52-week high remains $2.20, putting it -1057.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.16. The company has a valuation of $38.78M, with an average of 3.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCFC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) trade information

After registering a 2.45% upside in the last session, Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2288 this Wednesday, 12/13/23, jumping 2.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.72%, and -11.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.55%. Short interest in Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) saw shorts transact 2.99 million shares and set a 1.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.35, implying an increase of 95.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.40 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCFC has been trading -6215.79% off suggested target high and -110.53% from its likely low.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tritium DCFC Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares are -83.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 47.44% against 19.90%.

DCFC Dividends

Tritium DCFC Limited has its next earnings report out on September 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tritium DCFC Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC)’s Major holders

Tritium DCFC Limited insiders hold 33.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.67% of the shares at 19.12% float percentage. In total, 12.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Varley Holdings Pty Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held over 15.67 million shares (or 9.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Riverstone Holdings Llc with 7.54 million shares, or about 4.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $8.22 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.92 million shares. This is just over 1.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.1 million, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.